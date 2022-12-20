KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in KLA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.9% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.28.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $383.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.35. The company has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

