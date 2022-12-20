KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Short Interest Down 12.8% in November

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLACGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the November 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.28.

KLA Stock Down 0.5 %

KLAC stock opened at $383.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLACGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

