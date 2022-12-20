KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Short Interest Down 12.8% in November

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the November 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get KLA alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLA Stock Down 0.5 %

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.28.

KLAC stock opened at $383.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.