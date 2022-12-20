Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 15th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.55 million.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

KRUS has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Kura Sushi USA to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kura Sushi USA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of KRUS opened at $53.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.85. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $96.60. The company has a market cap of $522.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -667.63 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth $26,080,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 80,772.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,778 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 619.5% during the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 115,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 99,126 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 42.0% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 335,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 99,063 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 51.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 207,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 70,577 shares during the period. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

