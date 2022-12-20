Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software comprises 4.0% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Guidewire Software worth $10,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 9.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 319.3% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,836,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 94.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,072,000 after buying an additional 157,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWRE. StockNews.com started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $60.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.25. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $114.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $195.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $488,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $488,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $182,910.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,516 shares of company stock worth $768,482. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

