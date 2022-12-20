Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the November 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 210.0 days.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of LMPMF opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.37.

About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

