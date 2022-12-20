Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the November 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 210.0 days.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of LMPMF opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.37.
About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing
