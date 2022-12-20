Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Purchased by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Li Auto by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.05.

Li Auto stock opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.68. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

