Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Linde by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Linde by 1.2% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 86,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,400,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 6.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 6.6% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Linde by 0.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 141,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,040,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $327.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.33. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.35.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

