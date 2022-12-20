Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LMT opened at $481.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $333.42 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $469.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

