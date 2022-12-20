Logicquest Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOGQ) Short Interest Down 12.5% in November

Logicquest Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOGQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Logicquest Technology Stock Down 12.4 %
Shares of LOGQ opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. Logicquest Technology has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.38.
About Logicquest Technology
