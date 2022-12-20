Logicquest Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOGQ) Short Interest Down 12.5% in November

Logicquest Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOGQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Logicquest Technology Stock Down 12.4 %

Shares of LOGQ opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. Logicquest Technology has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.38.

About Logicquest Technology

Logicquest Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to seek investment opportunities. Previously, the company was engaged in the networking service business, which provided Internet connectivity to corporate clients on a subscription basis in the United States. Logicquest Technology, Inc is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

