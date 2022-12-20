LTC Properties, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for LTC Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the year. The consensus estimate for LTC Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LTC. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

LTC Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

LTC opened at $36.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a current ratio of 15.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $45.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.61%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

