LVW Advisors LLC Buys 193 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,526 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $206.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

