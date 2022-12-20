LVW Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,137 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in American Express by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 525 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $145.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

