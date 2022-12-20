LVW Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WEC. TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $94.24 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.52.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

