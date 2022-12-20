LVW Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,503 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after buying an additional 883,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after buying an additional 1,452,417 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,972,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,614,000 after acquiring an additional 442,692 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

IWM opened at $172.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.68. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

