LVW Advisors LLC Has $648,000 Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after acquiring an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,546,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,245,000 after purchasing an additional 737,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,304,828,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $850,060,000 after buying an additional 579,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Equifax by 29.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,413,000 after buying an additional 949,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

EFX opened at $191.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $295.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.22 and its 200 day moving average is $188.30.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equifax from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.79.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,858.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

