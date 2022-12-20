LVW Advisors LLC Has $816,000 Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Nordson by 126.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Trading Down 1.2 %

Nordson Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $233.40 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $258.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.19 and a 200-day moving average of $222.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 31.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.80.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

