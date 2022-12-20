LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 4,371 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,714.3% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,194.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $67,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ICVT opened at $69.88 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.47 and a 200 day moving average of $71.43.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.