LVW Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.1% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 842,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $73.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $155.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $60.86 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

