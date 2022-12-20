LVW Advisors LLC Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,705 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.0% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $265.83 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $194.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.