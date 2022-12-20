LVW Advisors LLC Sells 279 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after buying an additional 1,015,352 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 26.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,577,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,332,000 after buying an additional 752,420 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Crown Castle by 82.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,233,000 after buying an additional 662,907 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $133.21 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.48 and its 200-day moving average is $156.78.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CCI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

