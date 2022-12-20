LVW Advisors LLC Sells 72,783 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 622,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,783 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 7.2% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $32,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 445,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after purchasing an additional 27,347 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 124,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,014 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 927,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,050,000 after purchasing an additional 59,590 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $63.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average is $54.47.

