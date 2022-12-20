LVW Advisors LLC Sells 806 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,404,000 after buying an additional 8,543,788 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,594,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,083,000 after buying an additional 588,429 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,572,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,231,000 after buying an additional 126,862 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
SCHA stock opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.31. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $52.11.
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
