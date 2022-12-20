MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys 11,610 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,110 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the period. BHP Group comprises about 2.7% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,545 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 22,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BHP shares. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.51) to GBX 2,200 ($26.72) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.30) to GBX 2,450 ($29.76) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,924.11.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

