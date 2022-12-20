MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys 23,484 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,859 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,484 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 2.1% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 1,352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.