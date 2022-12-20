MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,688,000 after buying an additional 2,354,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Crown Castle by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,352 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,577,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,332,000 after buying an additional 752,420 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,233,000 after buying an additional 662,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $133.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.48 and its 200-day moving average is $156.78.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.28%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

