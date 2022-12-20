MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,966 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.6% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.9% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 197.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,199,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $155,536,000 after purchasing an additional 796,031 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 18.0% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $142.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.39. The company has a market cap of $385.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.26.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

