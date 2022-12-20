MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 296 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after buying an additional 6,820,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 124.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,562,000 after buying an additional 3,383,767 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 103.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,232,000 after buying an additional 3,114,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GILD opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average of $68.84. The company has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.