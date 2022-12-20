MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 485 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,986 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 1.5% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Stock Down 2.7 %

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $103.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.62. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $171.19. The company has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

