MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 96 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.3% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $161.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.60 and its 200 day moving average is $147.27. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Argus dropped their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

