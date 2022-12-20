Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of MARPS stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,457 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

