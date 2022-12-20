Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Short Interest Update

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the November 15th total of 122,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Trading of Marine Products

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marine Products in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Marine Products by 107.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Marine Products by 94.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Marine Products by 582.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Marine Products by 20.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 13.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marine Products Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MPX opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.23. Marine Products has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.06 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 34.83%.

Marine Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

Featured Articles

