Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives $399.48 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $399.48.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $341.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $328.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.41.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,559,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,136,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.