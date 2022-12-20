Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.48.

Mastercard stock opened at $341.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

