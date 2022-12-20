Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Decreased by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.3 %

MA stock opened at $341.26 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $328.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.48.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.