Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Acquires 3,267 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,136 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 2.4% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 134,859 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 23,484 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 47.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 20.3% during the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

INTC stock opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average of $32.38. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

