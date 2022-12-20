Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Boosts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises about 1.8% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at $99,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 103.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Novartis by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,359,000 after purchasing an additional 487,226 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Novartis by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,043,000 after purchasing an additional 444,401 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS opened at $90.19 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $199.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.14 and its 200 day moving average is $83.22.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

