Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Buys 1,442 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 3.1% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MRK opened at $109.44 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $112.17. The stock has a market cap of $277.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.