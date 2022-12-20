Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Buys 181 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 29,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 28,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in General Electric by 28.6% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 6,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE stock opened at $78.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $103.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.46.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

