Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 3,286 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,799,000 after buying an additional 3,690,561 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $145,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,781,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,883 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,841,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after buying an additional 1,537,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.2 %

OXY opened at $62.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

