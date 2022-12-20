Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Takes $1.78 Million Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLR. Barclays dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James lowered Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Continental Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.82.

CLR opened at $74.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.84. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.10). Continental Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

