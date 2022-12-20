Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,144 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Autodesk by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $188.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 66.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $285.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Autodesk to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.43.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,206 shares of company stock valued at $245,827. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

