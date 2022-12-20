McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 1,684 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

McGuire Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.38. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

