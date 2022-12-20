Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives $17.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.27.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPW. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Stories

