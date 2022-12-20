Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,617 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,901,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,580.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 286.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,102,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,713 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.27.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 4.0 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.