MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MEIP. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.86.

MEI Pharma Trading Down 5.4 %

MEIP opened at $0.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

About MEI Pharma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the third quarter worth $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in MEI Pharma by 111.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

