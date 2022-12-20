Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Short Interest Down 12.2% in November

Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the November 15th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Melexis from €80.00 ($85.11) to €75.00 ($79.79) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Melexis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MLXSF opened at $73.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.53. Melexis has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $73.20.

About Melexis

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company provides magnetic position, latch and switch, current, inductive position, tire monitoring, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

