Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.47.

NYSE:MRK opened at $109.44 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $112.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $277.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

