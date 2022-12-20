Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ FY2023 earnings at $8.96 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

MAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 1.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA stock opened at $155.31 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $141.13 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 92.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

