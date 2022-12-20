Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 539 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.3 %

ED stock opened at $94.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ED. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

