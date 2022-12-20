Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New $290,000 Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ZTS stock opened at $143.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.56. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.68%.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.
Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
